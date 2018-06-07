Boy Scout’s toy grenade causes bomb scare in Houston airport

HOUSTON — A toy grenade in a Boy Scout’s bag forced the shutdown of a security checkpoint at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport Thursday morning, inconveniencing hundreds of people catching early-morning flights.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”

Police told Houston station KPRC that a 17-year-old Boy Scout was carrying the toy grenade in his bag, possibly as part of an exercise on what not to bring to an airport.

It is unclear if he will face charges or fines.

BREAKING: 17-year-old Boy Scout detained after security scare at @HobbyAirport. @houstonpolice say he was carrying a toy grenade in his bag. No word on any penalties. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/T2UIObbhCH — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 7, 2018

An Associated Press journalist was in the line when a TSA agent raised an alarm at about 4:35 a.m., forcing hundreds of people to move away from the immediate area on both sides of the security checkpoint.

“My wife and I were waiting to drop our bags into the X-ray machine and go through the detector, and I heard a TSA agent scream “Shut it down, shut it down, shut it down!” Everyone was looking around, confused, and people were ordered to “Clear out now!” the AP’s John L. Mone said.

Huge backups and delays were reported after the scare.

BREAKING: HUGE BACKUP at @HobbyAirport. @houstonpolice bomb squad is headed here after @TSA agents say they’ve found an explosive device at the checkpoint. No one telling passengers anything. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/DkeI2uWCeS — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 7, 2018

The explosives scare developed only a day after police detained “an impatient passenger” who made comments about explosives in a bag at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Begley said that unidentified passenger’s “inappropriate comment” prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.

The episode created a backlog of at least a thousand people waiting to go through security.

Begley stressed that, especially during the busy summer travel season, anyone with any doubts as to what can be carried on a plane should check the TSA’s “what can I bring?website before packing their bags.