Amazon Go stores coming to Chicago

CHICAGO - Some of the first Amazon Go stores will be located in Chicago.

Amazon is leasing space for the shops in the Willis Tower and in an office building next to Oglivie Transportation Center.

Amazon Go stores do not have cashiers.

Customers use smart phones to scan what they want to buy, then leave without waiting in any lines. They are charged when they exit the store.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Amazon Go’s planned arrival is just the latest expansion in Chicago by the e-commerce company, which in January said the city is one of 20 North American locations under consideration for its planned second headquarters. Amazon said it plans to add as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs at the new headquarters, which it is calling HQ2.