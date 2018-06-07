12-year-old boy tortures, kills man’s cat before turning on owner with knife: prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly tortured and killed a cat before turning on the cat's owners with a knife, according to officials.

"He was having fun. He was calling out he was going to stab us in the chest, and he was all smiles — staring my wife in the face four inches away ... That's not right," Clinton homeowner Wayne Miller said.

Miller said the incident started when he heard a horn blow. He told his wife something wasn't right and he went to check it out, according to WQAD. He found out that the horn was from his boat parked out back.

"The engine compartment was open," Miller said. "All the covers were open. That's when I knew someone had been there."

As he went to inspect his property, someone jumped out with a knife.

"I caught him about here," Miller said. "That's when he spun around, said, 'I have a knife.' That's when I realized it was a kid."

Miller tried talking to the boy. Miller told him he would just call his parents. He didn't want to hurt the kid, so he loosened his grip on the boy's wrists. That's when the boy got away and immediately lunged for his knife.

"My wife was right there," Miller said, "And he's saying he was going to stab us in the chest. And this was even before we knew about the cat,"

The two restrained the boy until police got there and arrested him. Miller then walked over to his front step and found the family cat, Pitty Pat. The cat had been cut and burned, according to WQAD. The cat was rushed to a vet but died from its injuries.

The boy now faces a first degree burglary and animal torture charge.

Miller is installing a new security system around his home. He said he has to to keep his family safe.