Wounded Warrior Project donates $45M to Rush Medical Center

CHICAGO — Rush University Medical Center received its largest donation ever Wednesday.

The money will go to helping veterans with Post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Wounded Warrior Project is giving a $45 million grant.

It will help 5,000 veterans receive mental health care services for free over the next five years at rush.

It includes an intensive program for vets whose PTSD has not responded to standard treatment.

The CEO of Wounded Warriors announced the grant Tuesday night at a gala for the Road Home program.