Teachers Union president Karen Lewis undergoing brain surgery, sources say

CHICAGO – Karen Lewis, the president of the Chicago Teachers Union was hospitalized Wednesday to undergo a “planned medical procedure.”

A source tells the Chicago Sun Times reports Lewis is undergoing brain surgery.

Lewis was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2014. The diagnosis forced her to withdraw from the mayoral race.

In 2017, she was hospitalized for a stroke.

In a statement, the CTU vice president says Lewis is in “great spirits.”

Mayor Emanuel released a statement saying he “joins residents across Chicago in wishing Karen Lewis a full and speedy recovery.”