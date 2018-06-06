× Showers/thunderstorms spread into Chicago area

A band of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue a southeastward movement into the immediate Chicago area late this Wednesday morning and the possibility of additional shower/thunderstorm development will exist this afternoon. It appears that most of the activity will occur north of the Interstate-88/290 corridor, including Chicago. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible with the strongest storms, otherwise brief heavy rain and lightning can be expected.

The upper-level disturbance that triggered a broad area of thunderstorms overnight in Wisconsin will continue to move east-southeast into Lower Michigan later today. Northern Illinois is positioned on the southern edge of this shower/thunderstorm activity, which should end from the west here later this afternoon.

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…