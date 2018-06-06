× Police warn of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Old Town

CHICAGO — Police are warning people in Lincoln Park and Old Town to be cautious after a series of armed robberies.

In each incident, two men got out of a car and approached one or more victims, according to the Chicago Police Department. The men then either displayed a handgun or implied they were armed. At that point, police said, the men forced victims into a car and drove them to an ATM to make cash withdraws.

The robbers then drove away, police said.

Victims described the attackers as black man in their late 20s. Police provided no additional details.

The robberies happened in the early morning hours:

May 26 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street

June 2 in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street

and June 2 in the 2100 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8380.