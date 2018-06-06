Plains 90 and 100-degree heat driving “ring of fire” pattern; shower/ t-storm clusters to rotate around hot air dome in coming days; Plains lambasted by hail/high winds Wed—more there Thur & Fri
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Farmer finds himself surrounded by 3 tornadoes after truck gets stuck in field
Nebraska State Patrol helps rush potentially life-saving medicine to Colorado
Warming trend to resume after late-week chill
Our weather reverts back to a late February-early March regimen
A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms generally south of Interstate-80 Tuesday
Record quiet tornado season in progress in the Plains—cool temps/drought are factors; mild surge here Thursday—but cool-down Fri/Sat; summery next week
Northbound disturbance turns Chicago rainy before Friday’s close and well into the night; the Central Plains and East Coast in for a drenching in coming 7 days; spells of lake-cooling aside, warmer than normal pattern dominates the remainder of May
Marginal risk of severe storms in Chicago area this evening
What present do I get for someone who loves weather?
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
Warm, mostly sunny weather continues
Storms possible with warmer weather