Midday Fix: Affordable white and rose wines for the summer

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, authors of the award-winning book RED WINE

www.worldwineguys.com

Their top picks:

1) The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc: This is a light, crisp Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand that has a clean lemon-lime flavor profile with notes of chopped herbs. It is perfect with oysters, and it also goes well with shrimp or with simple fish dishes. ($14)

2) Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny Les Charmes: Many people don’t realize that white wines from Burgundy are Chardonnay. This unoaked Chardonnay from southern Burgundy has good citrus flavor and rich mouthfeel, so it’s perfect with salads with creamy dressing or with goat cheese. ($17)

3) Royal Tokaji The Oddity Dry Furmint: Here’s something different for the curious wine lover. Furmint is usually made into sweet wines in Tokaji, but there is a recent trend to make dry wines out of it. This works well with green salads that have fruit added, or even with Thai food. ($18)

4) Josh Cellars California Rosé: National Rosé Day is Saturday, June 9th, so here’s a good bottle to celebrate with. Josh Rosé has flavors of peach and strawberry, and it’s ideal with crudité platters, shrimp cocktail, or crab cakes. ($13)

5) Fleurs de Prairie Rosé: Made in the classic Provençal style, this rosé is made mainly with Grenache and Syrah. It is great on its own as an aperitif, but it is also nice with chicken or tuna. ($18)