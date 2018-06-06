Lunchbreak: Sweet & sour meatball kabobs

Lindsey Hickey, President and Owner, SIMEK’S

Available in Chicago at Jewel Osco, Super Target, Pete’s Fresh Market and Walmart.

For every SIMEK’S product sold, one meal is donated to the local Feeding America food bank, serving the community where the purchase was made. SIMEK’S anticipates donating 1.5 million meals by the end of 2018.

Recipes:

Sweet and Sour Kabobs

Ingredients

1 pkg Original Meatballs

1 jar of Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce

1 pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 large green bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 onion, cut into wedges (or other vegetables of your choice)

10 or more skewers

Instructions

Thaw meatballs for approximately 45 minutes. Slide meatballs, pineapple and vegetables onto skewers. Lightly oil the grill grate, brush sauce on kabobs and place on the prepared grill. Grill over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes or until heated thoroughly. Brush kabobs with sauce while grilling and remember to turn kabobs often to prevent burning. For added zest, marinate kabobs in Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.

*This can be done in a grill pan on the stove.

Korean BBQ Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

½ (22oz) bag of SIMEK’S Original Meatballs (roughly 22 meatballs)

Shredded carrots

Lettuce (bib or butter)

Chopped red chilis (optional)

Sliced cucumber

Cilantro

Korean BBQ Sauce

1 cup Soy sauce – low sodium version

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp ginger

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp gochujang paste (Korean chili paste)

¼ tsp red chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp water

Instructions

Prepare Korean BBQ in pan by adding soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sesame oil, gochujang paste, red chili powder, salt and pepper in non-stick saucepan. Cook on medium heat and bring to boil Separately, mix together cornstarch and water and add to the boiling sauce. Heat meatball in separate pan until heated through. Once heated, add to sauce mixture pan. Reduce heat and let meatballs and sauce simmer for a few minutes. While meatballs and sauce are simmering, prepare lettuce wraps by separating leaves from head of lettuce. Once meatballs and sauce are heated, place 3-4 meatballs per lettuce and garnish with sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, cilantro and chopped red chilis.

