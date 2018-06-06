× Hundreds of Illinois children left in psychiatric hospitals months longer than necessary, report says

CHICAGO – A new report shows that hundreds of children in Illinois who are admitted into psychiatric hospitals have been left there long after they have been cleared to leave.

The study claims the Department of Child and Family Services has been leaving the children at the hospitals for weeks, or even months, after they’ve been cleared for release.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall will have more information on WGN News at 6.