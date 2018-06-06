FeedonThis: Optimism all around for the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are some different times around Halas Hall. Suddenly, a sense of optimism is flowing in and around the Chicago Bears.

This isn't something fans have been used to after the team's downturn over the past seven years, but a new head coach in Matt Nagy along with a new scheme has energized the group.

Jarrett Payton was there to watch the second of three mandatory mini-camp practices for the team on Wednesday, and he kept that optimism with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed. His thoughts on that are part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

A new Bear, Trey Burton, was part of the Chicago Sports Exchange during the show on Wednesday.

Hear Josh and Jarrett buy and sell the tight end's chances of leading the Bears in receiving touchdowns along with the Bulls' being a player in free agency and the chances the Blackhawks make changes if struggling early next year in the video above.

Speaking of the Bulls, a number of prospects are making their way in and out of town the next few weeks before the draft to show off their skills for the team.

Jarrett and Josh discuss a few of them in the video above.