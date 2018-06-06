× Family of woman fatally shot by Elgin officer to announce federal lawsuit

ELGIN, Ill. — Family and lawyers for a woman fatally shot by a police officer in Elgin will announce their federal lawsuit.

Decynthia Clements, 34, was shot three times after a standoff with Elgin police on Interstate 90 in March.

Police say she set her car on fire, and then came at officers with a knife when they tried to get her out.

State police are investigating whether charges should be brought against the officer who opened fire.

Her family is suing Lieutenant Chris Jensen and the city of Elgin.

They say officers used excessive and unnecessary force.

WGN has reached out to the city of Elgin for comment. We have not heard back yet.