Cubs wives ready to take on Brewers’ wives in charity game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The wives of Chicago Cubs players are proving their husbands aren't the only ones who can play ball.

They’re stepping up to the plate for a good cause.

They will face off against the wives of the Milwaukee Brewers next week in a charity softball game.

It is all to benefit Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, MLB's charity designed to promote the sport in America's urban environments.

Wednesday, they gathered for a practice at Kerry Wood Field on the North Side and are confident they will be victorious.

The event will be held at Helfaer Field just outside of Miller Park on June 12th at 12 p.m.

More information and tickets available here.