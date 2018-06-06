Child injured when car crashes into suburban day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNDELEIN, Ill. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a day care center in Mundelein Wednesday morning.

The fire department says an 8-year-old girl was inside the Ki Martial Arts building when the SUV crashed through the front window.

A 37-year-old man was dropping off a child when his SUV somehow jumped the curb.

The girl was taken to the hospital for a cut on her head.

The driver suffered minor injuries and denied treatment.

Investigators say the crash appeared to be an accident and the driver will not be ticketed.