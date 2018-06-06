Child injured when car crashes into suburban day care

MUNDELEIN, Ill. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a day care center in Mundelein Wednesday morning.
The fire department says an 8-year-old girl was inside the Ki Martial Arts building when the SUV crashed through the front window.
A 37-year-old man was dropping off a child when his SUV somehow jumped the curb.
The girl was taken to the hospital for a cut on her head.
The driver suffered minor injuries and denied treatment.
Investigators say the crash appeared to be an accident and the driver will not be ticketed.
42.263079 -88.003965