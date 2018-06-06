× Chicago judge George Leighton dead at 105

Chicago judge George Leighton died of pneumonia at the age of 105 on Wednesday.

Leighton was hospitalized at a Massachusetts veterans hospital for pneumonia, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He was the first African American to sit on the Illinois Appellate Court.

Leighton also ruled from the county and federal benches. He retired from the federal branch in 1987 when he was 74.

The criminal courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue is named after him. He went to Harvard Law School and was a World War II veteran.

Law partner Langdon Neal said Leighton will go down as one of the nation’s greatest civil rights lawyers.

Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans released the following statement Wednesday evening: