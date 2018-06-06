Brookfield Zoo introduces newborn baby gorilla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Meet the newest resident of Brookfield Zoo!

A baby Western Lowland Gorilla was born at the zoo on June 1.

It doesn't have a name yet, and the gender is still unknown.

Visitors can see the newborn in the zoo's "Tropic World: Africa" habitat, where it's living with its mother, 23-year-old "Koola", its father, 38-year-old "JoJo", and several other members of their extended family.

The baby will cling to its mother for about the first three months of its life, then start riding on her back, and eventually begin exploring the habitat on its own.