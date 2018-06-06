Dave Hoekstra from WGN Radio wrote about camping across the country in "The Camper Book: A Celebration of a Moveable American Dream." Photojournalist Jon Sall documented the adventures. Hoekstra will be at the Komoda Gift Shop at 25-29 W. Chicago Ave. for a book signing and discussion June 24.
Journalist Jon Sall and WGN Radio host Dave Hoekstra talk about “The Camper Book”
-
Dave Eanet wraps up Cubs & Sox Opening Day and previews Loyola’s Final Four on Sports Feed
-
Midday Fix: Beauty In The Broken Places
-
Dave Kerner weighs in on the Rizzo slide, Cubs, and the NBA Finals on Sports Feed
-
‘Chelsea Dagger’ band surprised with Blackhawks sweaters on WGN
-
Body camera captures wild turkey leading Ohio police on chase
-
-
Rachel Simmons on her New Book and Anxiety Tips for Girls
-
Focus on Family: Kid-friendly books teaching social skills
-
Despite the hype this week in Chicago, Manny Machado’s not sweating the trade rumors
-
Hospitalized George H.W. Bush tweets cheery message about late wife
-
Author Robert Kurson discusses his book ‘Rocket Man’
-
-
Jared A. Brock talks new book on WGN Morning News
-
Author Jessica Mlinaric explores Chicago’s hidden treasures in her new book
-
Local band Teeze performs live on WGN after gigs with Rock Legends