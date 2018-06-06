Journalist Jon Sall and WGN Radio host Dave Hoekstra talk about “The Camper Book”

Posted 8:30 AM, June 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09AM, June 6, 2018

Dave Hoekstra from WGN Radio wrote about camping across the country in "The Camper Book: A Celebration of a Moveable American Dream." Photojournalist Jon Sall documented the adventures. Hoekstra will be at the Komoda Gift Shop at 25-29 W. Chicago Ave. for a book signing and discussion June 24.