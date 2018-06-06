× Arrest made in fatal Rogers Park fire

CHICAGO — A person of interest has been arrested in Tuesday’s deadly Chicago apartment building fire on Touhy Avenue in Rogers Park.

Police now say the fire was deliberately set and charges are pending against the suspect.

A 51-year-old woman who jumped from the burning building to escape died of her injuries.

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford identifies the woman as Maria Silva. A second person suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in fair to serious condition.

More than 20 others have been displaced from their homes by the fire.

42.010636 -87.669553