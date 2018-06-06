79-year-old man killed in fire on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An elderly man was killed and a firefighter injured in a fire on the city's Far South Side.

The fire broke around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 11800 block of South Perry Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The man, identified as 79-year-old Jimmy Shearrill, was found dead.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital for evaluation and released after falling through a floor, resulting in a brief Mayday call, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.