4-year-old hurt after being hit by car, police say

CHICAGO – A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after getting hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The child was struck by a vehicle on the 5000 block of West Montana Street around 5:40 p.m.

The child suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car who struck the child remained on the scene.

No further information was provided.