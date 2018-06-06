Missing girl, 11, last seen in Lakeview

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl went missing in Lakeview on Wednesday, police said.

Christian Kedir is 4 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 92 pounds. She was last seen about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of North Kenmore Avenue. She wore a dark jacket, light pants and a light backpack, police said. Her hair was in a ponytail. She is African-American with a light complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Christian or has any information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.