× Woman raped in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was raped in the South Chicago neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The attack happened about 10:30 p.m. June 3 in the 8200 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

The victim was walking down the street when she noticed a man following her, according to the Chicago Police Department. The woman tried to run away, police said, but the man caught her, forced her into an alley and raped her.

Officers described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 to 180 pounds. He had a medium complexion and beard. He wore a blue hoodie, blue jogging pants and a Chicago Bulls baseball hat.

Police ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8271.