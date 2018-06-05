Woman dies after jumping from extra-alarm fire; Official suspect arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Fire officials say they suspect arson in a North Side fire that caused a woman's death.

The woman died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape the extra-alarm fire.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside. They are investigating it as arson.

A woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Maria Silva.

Another woman was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 24 displaced residents.

No one is in custody.