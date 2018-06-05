× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Minnesota

* The Minnesota Twins have won three-straight including a walkoff win against Cleveland on Sunday. They have now scored seven runs or more in six of their last seven games after not having scored that many in any of their previous 16 games.

* The Chicago White Sox lead the American League in triples and stolen bases. The last two teams to lead the AL in both of those categories at the end of June went to the World Series (2016 Indians and 2013 Red Sox).

* The Twins have won seven of the last eight meetings between these two clubs. Chicago’s lone win came on a Trayce Thompson (brother of Klay) walkoff on May 3, 2018. Twins pitchers have struck out 11.7 Sox per nine innings over that stretch.

* Reynaldo Lopez has a 1.85 ERA at home and a 6.00 ERA on the road this season. The ERA difference of 4.15 between those splits is the second-highest (Zack Greinke – 4.50) in MLB among qualified starters who have a lower ERA at home.

* Jose Abreu leads MLB with 21 doubles this season. He hit his 20th double in his 53rd game of this season. The last White Sox player to reach the 20-home-run plateau in fewer games was Floyd Robinson (52 games) in 1962.

* Eddie Rosario hit three home runs including a walkoff in the last game of the series with Cleveland. He became the first Twins player since the franchise moved to Minnesota to have hit at least three home runs in a game in which one was a walkoff.