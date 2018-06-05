‘The Office’ actor Hugh Dane dead at 75

Hugh Dane, the actor who played Hank the security guard on “The Office,” died last month at the age of 75.

The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center posted on Facebook about the actor’s death on May 26. The cultural center said he died May 16.

Entertainment Weekly said aside from “The Office,” the actor was also known for roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Boy Meets World,” and “Bridesmaids.”

Rainn Wilson, along with other cast mates, tweeted about the actor’s passing.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. — Rainn Wilson

Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him. — Mindy Kaling

Thanks for everything, Hugh Dane. — The Office

What a terrific guy. — Steve Carell

The actor will be honored at the Inner City Cultural Center June 9.