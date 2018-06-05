Teenage girl reported missing from West Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl missing from the West Side.

Victoria Garret, 15, was last seen Monday in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street. She is also known to frequent the areas of 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue and Chicago Ave and Hamlin Avenue.

She is described as African-American, 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Community activists on the West Side have been raising awareness after four other young women have gone missing since mid-March.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen May 26 near West 16th Street and South Central Park Avenue. Anna Stanislawczyk, 18, was last seen in the 3600 block of West Filmore Street on March 16. Sadaria Davis, 15, went missing April 27 from the 4200 block of West Adams Street; she was found dead May 11 in an abandoned building six blocks from her home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police 312-744-8266.