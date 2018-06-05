Students surprise beloved ‘lunch lady’ with car

SAN DIEGO – Students at a San Diego high school surprised a beloved cafeteria worker with a car.

KGTV reports Debra Davis is “everyone’s favorite lunch lady” in the San Diego Unified School District, where she has been for nearly 30 years.

Davis had been driving a 1976 Chevy Malibu; it’s what she’s been driving for years to and from Hoover High School.

“I feed the kids, I prepare the food, I talk to them, I stop them from fighting,” Davis said. “They don’t cuss, they have to respect and they call me ‘Aunt Debbie.’”

“Debbie comes to campus every single day with a smile on her face, ready to take on the day and serve our students,” Principal James Babineau said. “So to see this gift so many people have been a part of in making it happen is a wonderful thing.”

Davis also drives across San Diego County to serve meals to homeless people and volunteer at nursing homes.

It’s why the charities Recycled Rides and Kids for Peace decided to gift her a new set of wheels.

Students at another high school’s auto body shop volunteered their time and talent to repair the dings and dents out of the 2014 recovered stolen vehicle that was donated by State Farm.