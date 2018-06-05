Queen’s wedding gift to Harry and Mehgan? A massive mansion

The queen of England gave the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex quite a wedding present.

She gave Harry and Meghan York Cottage on the grounds of Sandringham Estate, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The Duke and Duchess already live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

York Cottage, Sandringham. The cottage was originally called the Bachelor's Cottage and was built as an overflow residence for Sandringham House. York Cottage was used as the estate office for Sandringham. #harryandmeghan pic.twitter.com/URiFp6TM9v — Lady Rose Bloomfield (@DottyVintage1) June 5, 2018

Harper’s Bazaar reports York Cottage is about 110 miles northeast of the Palace and “is 8,000 hectares large (around 19,800 acres), including a 240-hectare public park and 24-hectare garden, which is connected to the main house. … The Queen inherited the estate from her father, King George VI, in 1952.”

Inside of York Cottage on the Sandringham Estate in 1897 when it was home to George V and Queen Mary, then Duke and Duchess of York. Metro is reporting The Queen will give the cottage to Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/7ZheqcDl4x — Fabulous Four Updates (@Fabulous4Update) June 2, 2018

The Queen also gave Prince William and Kate Middleton a mansion, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.