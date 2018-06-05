Queen’s wedding gift to Harry and Mehgan? A massive mansion

The queen of England gave the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex quite a wedding present.
She gave Harry and Meghan York Cottage on the grounds of Sandringham Estate, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
The Duke and Duchess already live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Harper’s Bazaar reports York Cottage is about 110 miles northeast of the Palace and “is 8,000 hectares large (around 19,800 acres), including a 240-hectare public park and 24-hectare garden, which is connected to the main house. … The Queen inherited the estate from her father, King George VI, in 1952.”
The Queen also gave Prince William and Kate Middleton a mansion, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.