Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Modern Vices

https://www.modernvices.com/

Event:

On June 8 through 10, the city’s Northcenter neighborhood will welcome the 20th annual Ribfest Chicago, the city’s largest cookout and nationally acclaimed culinary and music fest. Modern Vices will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday (June 9).

Ribfest Chicago is located at 4000 N. Lincoln.

Ribfest Chicago 2018 takes place on:

Friday, June 8, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 9, from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 10, from noon to 10 p.m.

Ribfest-Chicago.com