Lunchbreak: Pork and chicken gyros

Jimmy Bannos Jr., Chef & Owner
Piggie Smalls Gyro Shop (opening late June)
Will be located in the new Wells Street Market
205 W. Wacker Dr. – Chicago
https://www.facebook.com/PiggieSmallsGyroShop/
The Purple Pig
500 N. Michigan Ave. – Chicago
https://thepurplepigchicago.com/
Recipes:
Pork Gyro
Setup:
1 pita
4 oz (1/2 cup) pork
1 oz (2T) lettuce, sliced
2 slices of tomatoes
1 oz (2 T) onions, sliced
5 banana peppers, sliced
4 pickle slices
2 oz (4 T) tzatziki
To build:
Spread some tzatziki on pita.
Layer lettuce next, then slices of tomato.
Then layer onion, pepper slices, pickles.
Then add the meat and top with a bit more tzatziki.
Pork Ingredients:
10 lbs. pork shoulder (sliced in ½ inch steaks)
Brine – 24 hours (for 10 lbs.)
8 qts. water
2 cups salt
1 cup sugar
Pork Rub:
4 ½ T black pepper
3 T dried oregano
1 ½ T cumin
3 ½ T coriander, ground
1 T dried basil
3 T onion powder
4 T sweet pimento
5 T garlic powder
2 T white pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
Chicken Gyro
Setup:
1 pita
4 oz (1/2 cup) pork
1 oz (2T) lettuce, sliced
2 slices of tomatoes
1 oz (2 T) onions, sliced
5 banana peppers, sliced
4 pickle slices
2 oz (4 T) tzatziki
To build:
Spread some tzatziki on pita.
Layer lettuce next, then slices of tomato.
Then layer onion, pepper slices, pickles.
Then add the meat and top with a bit more tzatziki.
Chicken Ingredients:
10 lbs. whole skin-on chicken (deboned)
Brine – 12 hours (for 10 lbs.)
8 qts. water
2 cups salt
1 cup sugar
Chicken Rub:
3 T dried basil
3 T dried oregano
3 T black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
For the home kitchen:
Once your protein has been seasoned with the rub. Place pork or chicken on baking sheet, cover with foil. Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Bake for 1 hour, or until protein reaches the following internal temp (pork 180, chicken 165)
When ready to serve, slice protein into thin slices, being sure to cut across the grain. Portion size: 4 oz