Lunchbreak: Pork and chicken gyros

Jimmy Bannos Jr., Chef & Owner

Piggie Smalls Gyro Shop (opening late June)

Will be located in the new Wells Street Market

205 W. Wacker Dr. – Chicago

https://www.facebook.com/PiggieSmallsGyroShop/

http://www.wsmchicago.com/

The Purple Pig

500 N. Michigan Ave. – Chicago

https://thepurplepigchicago.com/

Recipes:

Pork Gyro

Setup:

1 pita

4 oz (1/2 cup) pork

1 oz (2T) lettuce, sliced

2 slices of tomatoes

1 oz (2 T) onions, sliced

5 banana peppers, sliced

4 pickle slices

2 oz (4 T) tzatziki

To build:

Spread some tzatziki on pita.

Layer lettuce next, then slices of tomato.

Then layer onion, pepper slices, pickles.

Then add the meat and top with a bit more tzatziki.

Pork Ingredients:

10 lbs. pork shoulder (sliced in ½ inch steaks)

Brine – 24 hours (for 10 lbs.)

8 qts. water

2 cups salt

1 cup sugar

Pork Rub:

4 ½ T black pepper

3 T dried oregano

1 ½ T cumin

3 ½ T coriander, ground

1 T dried basil

3 T onion powder

4 T sweet pimento

5 T garlic powder

2 T white pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Chicken Gyro

Setup:

1 pita

4 oz (1/2 cup) pork

1 oz (2T) lettuce, sliced

2 slices of tomatoes

1 oz (2 T) onions, sliced

5 banana peppers, sliced

4 pickle slices

2 oz (4 T) tzatziki

To build:

Spread some tzatziki on pita.

Layer lettuce next, then slices of tomato.

Then layer onion, pepper slices, pickles.

Then add the meat and top with a bit more tzatziki.

Chicken Ingredients:

10 lbs. whole skin-on chicken (deboned)

Brine – 12 hours (for 10 lbs.)

8 qts. water

2 cups salt

1 cup sugar

Chicken Rub:

3 T dried basil

3 T dried oregano

3 T black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

For the home kitchen:

Once your protein has been seasoned with the rub. Place pork or chicken on baking sheet, cover with foil. Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Bake for 1 hour, or until protein reaches the following internal temp (pork 180, chicken 165)

When ready to serve, slice protein into thin slices, being sure to cut across the grain. Portion size: 4 oz