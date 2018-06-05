Kate Spade’s death spotlights depression, suicide

The tragic death of designer Kate Spade brings into focus the challenges of depression and suicide.

One of the most important things is for people to get evaluated.

Doctors remind say suicide is part of an illness that needs to be treated and treatment is not just medication but psychotherapy as well.

If you or someone you love and care about needs help, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free, confidential crisis counseling every day of the year.

That number is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line.

WGN’s Dina Bair spoke with Northwestern’s Dr. Pedro Dago.

People often worry about sensationalizing suicide but Dr. Dago says educating is the key to getting the word out about help without giving someone the idea this is a way out.