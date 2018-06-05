Fundraiser held for teen burn victims in Lombard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMBARD, Ill. -- The community of Lombard once again rallied around a group of teenagers who were seriously burned in a bonfire accident.

On Friday night at Brauer House, an event was held with live music, raffles, and donated products for sale, with all proceeds going to help the students and their families.

A few weeks ago, eight students at Glenbard East High School were injured when someone poured gasoline on a fire pit.

Some of the teens remain in the hospital.

The community has held a number of fundraisers, raising thousands of dollars to help with medical costs.