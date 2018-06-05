× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Phillies

* The Phillies record against the NL Central is 9-2 (.818) while the Cubs are 11-5 (.689) versus the NL East. Only the Brewers at 11-2 (.846) against the NL West have a better record against an NL division than the Phillies (min. 10 games against division).

* The Phillies were swept in a series of at least three games for the first time this year, scoring their only run in their series against the Giants on a Jake Arrieta solo home run. This marks the first time in MLB history a team held an opponent to one run in a three-game series, with the sole run coming via a HR by a pitcher.

* The Cubs have won three straight series and eight of ten games overall following their two home losses to Cleveland on May 22 and May 23. Since May 25, the team is hitting .304 (2nd in NL over span – Col: .316) and their pitchers have held opponents to a .201 batting average, best in the NL over that span.

* Anthony Rizzo has reached base safely 25 times in his last ten games. This is the first time in 2018 that he has accomplished this after doing so over one ten-game span in 2017. In 2016, Rizzo had two non-overlapping spans during which he reached base at least 25 times over a ten-game stretch.

* Zach Eflin’s ERA sat at 1.56 after his first three starts; over his last two outings, his ERA is 10.38. In 2017, Eflin’s ERA over his first three starts was 1.89 compared to 7.94 over his final eight starts.

* Kyle Hendricks’ opponent on-base percentage at home ranks among the best in the NL among qualifying pitchers. Only Max Scherzer (.192), Walker Buehler (.196) and Patrick Corbin (.209) have lower marks than Hendricks’ .219.