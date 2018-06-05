× Cubs drop series opener to Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, Nick Williams homered and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game slide Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Williams had three RBIs and Eflin (2-2) allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings on an unseasonably cool night at Wrigley Field with the wind blowing. The right-hander snapped a two-game skid for his first win since May 7.

Edubray Ramos recorded the final out in the eighth and Seranthony Dominguez got the final three outs — after Ramos walked the leadoff batter in the ninth — to extend his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings.

Anthony Rizzo had two hits and an RBI as Chicago’s four-game winning streak came to an end.

Kyle Hendricks (4-5) allowed five runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out five and tied a season high with three walks.

The Phillies grabbed the lead in the second when Williams crushed a high drive through the wind and into the right-field bleachers for a two-run shot.

Philadelphia added three more in the third as Hendricks displayed some uncharacteristic wildness. Carlos Santana drove in the first run with a bases-loaded walk. It was Hendricks’ second walk of the inning.

Aaron Altherr made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly and Williams capped the rally with an RBI groundout.

Eflin’s only jam before the eighth came in the fourth when Rizzo led off with a single and Kyle Schwarber doubled one out later to put runners on second and third. Eflin struck out Javier Baez on a chin-high fastball and retired Albert Almora Jr. on a comebacker to end the threat.

Rizzo doubled to drive in a run with two outs in the eighth, spoiling the shutout bid.

Philadelphia got the run back in the ninth on Altherr’s RBI single.