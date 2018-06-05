Blagojevich files for clemency days after Trump says he would consider it

CHICAGO — Lawyers for former governor Rod Blagojevich have officially asked President Trump for clemency.

The Chicago Tribune reports paperwork was filed Tuesday to commute Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

Last week, Trump said he was considering commuting Blagojevich’s sentence.

Blagojevich was convicted on numerous counts of corruption, including for trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by Obama and for shaking down a children’s hospital. As governor, he had the right to name someone to fill the Senate vacancy, but he was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing ways to make money off of it. He began serving a 14-year prison sentence in 2012 and is scheduled for release in 2024.