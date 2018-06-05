Around Town checks out the 2nd Annual Disaster Relief Community Volunteer event at Aldi Corporate Headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALDI is dedicated to being a good neighbor and helping to build strong communities. On June 5, more than 500 ALDI employees, in partnership with Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, packed more than 3,000 boxes with carefully selected ALDI-exclusive brand products to support individuals and families displaced from their homes due to natural disasters. The boxes include items such as canned fruits, vegetables, soup, granola bars, peanut butter and utensils.

Once assembled, the boxes will be shipped to four strategically placed Feeding America warehouses across the country to allow for fast, effective aid deployment during a natural disaster. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help those in need, ALDI will also donate $100,000 to Feeding America to support the organization’s disaster preparedness and relief efforts.

Last year in a similar event, hundreds of ALDI employees packed 2,000 disaster relief boxes that were then positioned in Feeding America warehouses in disaster-prone areas and quickly distributed to those in need after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

