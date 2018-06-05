After brief chill, active pattern threatens thundery downpours
Thundery downpours to sweep the area in clusters over coming days; Wednesday afternoon heating threatens to fuel some severe late afternoon or evening storms; total rainfalls next 4 days appear impressive; May’s sudden warmth boosts lake temp
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Chill rides strong “NNE’ winds into the area Wednesday building 6 ft. lake waves; brief warming’s back Thursday; summer-level 80-deg temps headline next week’s pattern
Wednesday’s 86-degree high temp and an influx of humid tropical air prove an explosive combo; the day’s thundery downpours, large hail and wind- generating storms were the result—and more storms are due Thursday night
A classic April mix—big snows north; tornadoes/powerful t-storms south; active pattern in place over coming week with chill locked and series of disturbances suggesting snow’s not over; surge of “warmth” late next week
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
April chill to bring more snow; but pattern change follows
Springtime weather arrives, likely ending 2017-18 snow season
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Chicago’s Easter weather not always fit for bonnets/bunnies