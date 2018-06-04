Winds shift to the northeast ushering in colder air

What meteorologists term a ”back-door cold front” will move south through Chicago early Tuesday morning, winds sharply shifting to the north and then northeast guiding much colder air into our area. Midday we should experience a wide-range in temperatures across our area with readings in the 50s along the northern Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline to 80s far south of Interstate-80.

By the middle of the afternoon, colder air will envelop most of our area. Highest temperatures will have occurred before noon in most locations with afternoon readings falling through the 60s into the 50s along the lakefront. Cold high pressure will move off to the east rather rapidly with temperatures modifying Wednesday hitting the middle to upper 70s in many areas away from the lake.

Our next chance of rain will be Thursday and Friday into Saturday as a frontal boundary becomes stationary over our area boosting humidity and triggering periods of showers and thunderstorms.