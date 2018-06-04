Dear Tom,

Why was Alberto called a subtropical storm?

Thanks,

Ken Fredrickson

Genoa

Dear Ken,

The American Meteorological Society’s Glossary of Meteorology defines a subtropical storm as a low-pressure center that forms within about 50 degrees of the equator that exhibits characteristics of both tropical and non-tropical cyclones. While tropical cyclones derive their energy in a uniformly warm environment from the warm oceans, subtropical storms form in areas where differences in air temperature also contribute energy and often start out with cold cores, unlike the warm-core of pure tropical cyclones. Subtropical storms often transition to tropical systems if they remain over warm water and tropical systems become extra-tropical as they move north into colder water. Alberto maintained subtropical characteristics until its Memorial Day landfall on the Florida Panhandle at Laguna Beach.