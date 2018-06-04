White Sox select Oregon State infielder Nick Madrigal with 4th pick

SECAUCUS, N.J. – The White Sox played small ball with the fourth overall pick, selecting Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal.

Despite his short stature — 5-foot-7, 160 pounds — Madrigal is considered by many to be the best overall hitter in the draft. He rebounded nicely for the Beavers after missing half the season with a broken left wrist. He was hitting .406 with three homers, 32 RBIs and just five strikeouts in 133 at-bats while helping lead Oregon State to the NCAA Tournament super regionals.

Nick Madrigal in 32 games for @BeaverBaseball this season 🔥: pic.twitter.com/NwypuI6K0f — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 5, 2018

“Nick is recognized as one of the best hitters in college baseball, and we’re excited to add him to the organization,” said Nick Hostetler, White Sox director of scouting. “He possesses tremendous baseball skills, character and makeup, and we look forward to watching him compete for the national championship before joining the White Sox organization and beginning his professional career.”