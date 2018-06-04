Wendell Carter Jr. gives Bulls his best shot

CHICAGO – Wendell Carter Jr. is a big man who does all the little things.

In his lone season at Duke, he averaged just over 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Carter met with the Bulls Monday in the first of a handful of workouts across the league. He thinks he barely scratched the surface of his potential in Durham, playing second or even third fiddle on a stacked Blue Devils squad.

“That’s the college life. You buy into whatever college you go to and you do whatever you can to help the team win.”

Carter chose Duke over Harvard – a smart decision given his NBA dreams. But he’s no dummy. He knows teams like the Bulls need to hear why he’s a can’t miss player worth of a lottery pick.

“I think I’m good at all the intangibles, the little things, that a lot of fans might not recognize but a lot of coaches do.”

“A lot of players don’t look at that. They want to score 50, 60 points a game and make all the flashy plays, but I just want to win. To win, you have to do the small things.”

In a league where traditional centers are becoming extinct, Carter may be the perfect low post presence. A 6’10” 41% three-point shooter with quick feet.

“As we watch these playoffs, these finals, they’re switching almost every ball screen. The ability for a big man to stay in front of a guard, force him to take contested 2’s and things like that – that’s very important. Then, simply being able to shoot, stretch the floor.”

Carter thinks he can fit in with whatever team takes him including the Bulls.

“They have great post players. Robin Lopez, who has been in the league for a very long time. He knows exactly what I have to do to be great in this league. I would look to him for a lot of advice.”

As for his impressions of the city?

“It’s not too small, not too big. It’s a good size. You got your city life. You got the suburbs. Not dirty.”