Bulls Executive Vice President John Paxson said at his end of season news conference that he thought the team needed to look for a wing player with a shooting element in the draft. Villanova's Mikal Bridges would seem to fit that profile pretty well. Bridges averaged over 17 points and shot better than 43% from 3-point range in his junior season. Bridges also averaged more than a block and 1.5 steals per game.

Bridges also has the experience few top NBA Draft now come into the league with, he started 40 games last season and played in 116 years in his 3 seasons at Villanova.