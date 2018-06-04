Temp downturn jarring but temporary; rebounding temps, rising humidities & building Plains heat lays foundation for “rain-of-fire” storms/generous rains later this week
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
Rain, t-storms possible, chilly temps continue
-
Warmer temps on the way, rain possible Wednesday
-
Cold temps. on the way, rain possible
-
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
-
-
Rain, snow, colder temps on the way
-
Rain, chilly temps early next week; Mild Sunday
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
90-degree temps continue
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
-
Hot temps, sunny skies until mid-week
-
Big warmup on the way, temps could hit 90 degrees
-
Chilly temps, partly cloudy skies