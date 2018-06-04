Taylor Swift gives heartfelt message to LGBTQ community at Chicago concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- During Taylor Swift's second sold-out concert in Chicago on Saturday, she shared a heartfelt message about LGBTQ pride.

Before performing her song 'Delicate' at Soldier Field, Swift dedicated a message of love and bravery to the LGBTQ community -- noting that June is pride month.

"It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” Swift told the audience.

June is Pride Month & @taylorswift13 gave a really great speech!! We've come so far, but we've still got a long way to go... #repTourChicago #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qNfXj9HcKV — Lainey (@LaineyC94) June 3, 2018

She continued, "This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go. I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet ... and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel."

Fans responded positively to Swift's message on social media.

I loved everything about #RepTourChiacgo but the best part was @taylorswift13 giving a pride speech while wearing a rainbow dress ❤️❤️❤️ #reputation #ReturnOfTheQueen — Becky Winters (@its_b_dubs31) June 3, 2018

THE FACT THAT SHE DID THAT SPEECH IN HER RAINBOW DRESS..... I LOVE LIFE AND TAYLOR SWIFT AND BEING GAY pic.twitter.com/SGkhynhb3f — shining like fireworks over your sad empty town (@tswiftlesbian) June 3, 2018

@taylorswift13 wearing an outfit for all of her LGBTQ fans, myself included? I felt that. You truly are an amazing queen! We love you! #taylorswift #ToastToRepTour #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/zWduYwvRUZ — Rob Swiftie (@TheRobSandlin) June 2, 2018