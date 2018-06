Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

A suburban cop. Multiple arrests. Officers from his own department even took him into custody once. So how did Jesse Williams, 37, keep his badge and gun for years?

Williams, who was a 10-year-veteran of the Dolton Police Department, was stripped of his badge and gun after holding a woman he knew at gunpoint in Chicago.

WGN Investigates learned that it wasn't the first time he had been accused of domestic violence.