Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during the ladies singles second round match against Ashleigh Barty of Ausralia during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
PARIS — Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova.
Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.
Williams’ voice quivered as she said she can’t serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.
She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.
