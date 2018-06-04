Mother fears daughter’s disappearance may be linked to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A West Side mother is pleading for help to find her missing daughter. And there are fears that her disappearance may be linked to others.

Latonya Moore’s daughter, 26-year-old Shantieya Smith, has been missing for over a week.

Smith was last seen on May 26th near 16th and Central Park.

Moore is especially concerned because Smith has a 7-year-old daughter that she has not called to check on.

Moore is recruiting people to pass out flyers in the neighborhood in hopes of finding her daughter.

“I’m praying she’s ok,” Moore said. “I don’t want to think the worst though.”

Moore says her daughter, who also goes by the nickname Nay Nay, was last seen with a man who has now changed his phone number and is not responding to

Facebook messages, but she says he did send a text message to her through her god daughter and threatened her.

Moore has also reached out for help from community activists who are also raising a red flag about three young women from the city’s West Side that have now gone missing since mid-March. 18-year-old Anna Stanislawczyk was last seen in the 3600 block of West Filmore on March 16. 15-year-old Sadaria Davis went missing April 27 from the 4200 block of West Adams. Davis was found dead May 11 in an abandoned building six blocks from her home.