Midday Fix: ROCKET MEN: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon

Robert Kurson, author of:

ROCKET MEN: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon

www.robertkurson.com

Event:

Rob will be at the 34th Annual Printer’s Row Literary Festival on Sunday, June 10th at 3:00 PM, discussing his latest book, ROCKET MEN: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon.

The two-day street festival takes place June 9 and 10 in the South Loop (on Dearborn Street between Harrison Street and Polk Avenue and continues on Polk, with indoor programming held at the Harold Washington Library Center, Grace Place and Jones College Prep High School. The festival is free and open to the public, as is the majority of its programming.

The Fest goes from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

www.printersrowlitfest.org