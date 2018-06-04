Jimmy Fallon surprises Parkland graduates, speaks at commencement ceremony

Graduating seniors at Majory Stonement Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. were surprised by late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon at their commencement ceremony. He commended the students on their bravery following the mass shooting in February.
